MTV VMAs 2020: I vicnitori e i vinti

Redazione Nazionale
(aggiornato il )
L’edizone 2020 degli MTV VMAs si è svolta questa notte a New York e ha visto la k-pop BTS fare l’en plein con quattro premi vinti su quattro nomination.

Quest’anno, causa Covid-19, la cerimonia si è svolta in tante location nella Grande Mela. Una tra le performance più attese è stata il duetto tra Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande. La loro canzone, “Rain on Me”, candidata in sette categorie ha vinto però solo tre premi.

Ecco la lista di tutti I vincitori:

Video of the Year
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights

Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga

Song of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat

Best Latin
Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]

Best Direction
Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)

Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Video for Good
H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Best R&B
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Best Pop
BTS: “ON”

Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans”

Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa: “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: Unplugged at Home

Best K-Pop
BTS: “ON”

Best Group
BTS

Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

Best Editing
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone)

Best Choreography
BTS: “ON” (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)