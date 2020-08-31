MTV VMAs 2020: I vicnitori e i vinti

Ascolta l'audio ...caricamento in corso...

L’edizone 2020 degli MTV VMAs si è svolta questa notte a New York e ha visto la k-pop BTS fare l’en plein con quattro premi vinti su quattro nomination.

Quest’anno, causa Covid-19, la cerimonia si è svolta in tante location nella Grande Mela. Una tra le performance più attese è stata il duetto tra Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande. La loro canzone, “Rain on Me”, candidata in sette categorie ha vinto però solo tre premi.

Ecco la lista di tutti I vincitori:

Video of the Year

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Year

WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Best Latin

Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]

Best Direction

Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Best Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Video for Good

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Best R&B

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

Best Pop

BTS: “ON”

Best Rock

WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans”

Best Cinematography

Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)

Best Visual Effects

Dua Lipa: “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)

Best Music Video From Home

Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”

Best Quarantine Performance

CNCO: Unplugged at Home

Best K-Pop

BTS: “ON”

Best Group

BTS

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

Best Editing

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)

Best Art Direction

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone)

Best Choreography

BTS: “ON” (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)