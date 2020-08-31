MTV VMAs 2020: I vicnitori e i vinti
L’edizone 2020 degli MTV VMAs si è svolta questa notte a New York e ha visto la k-pop BTS fare l’en plein con quattro premi vinti su quattro nomination.
Quest’anno, causa Covid-19, la cerimonia si è svolta in tante location nella Grande Mela. Una tra le performance più attese è stata il duetto tra Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande. La loro canzone, “Rain on Me”, candidata in sette categorie ha vinto però solo tre premi.
Ecco la lista di tutti I vincitori:
Video of the Year
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Best Latin
Maluma: “Qué Pena” [ft. J Balvin]
Best Direction
Taylor Swift: “The Man” (dir. Taylor Swift)
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Video for Good
H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
Best R&B
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Best Pop
BTS: “ON”
Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans”
Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (cinematography: Thomas Kloss)
Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa: “Physical” (visual effects: EIGHTY4)
Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande / Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U”
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: Unplugged at Home
Best K-Pop
BTS: “ON”
Best Group
BTS
Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
Best Editing
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (editing: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico)
Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” (art direction: Christian Stone)
Best Choreography
BTS: “ON” (choreography: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun)