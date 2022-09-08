GB, morta la regina Elisabetta II, un’icona che ha attraversato un secolo

E’ morta la regine di Gran Bretagna, Elisabetta II. L’annuncio pochi minuti fa – alle 19,30 – sul profilo Twitter della Royal Family. Aveva 96 anni. E’ deceduta nella dimora reale in Scozia, a Balmoral, attorniata da tutti i familiari.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022